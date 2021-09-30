 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0

12Final
Warrenton000
Orchard Farm538
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton1-70-513/238/5
Orchard Farm10-24-047/65/1
Orchard FarmGA
Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)30
Logan Hazel (So.)30
Caden Tulser (#20)10
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)10
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)01
Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)01
Sam Jones (#10, Jr.)01
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)01
AJ Taylor (#13, So.)01
Mark Bohning (#15)01

