Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|1-7
|0-5
|13/2
|38/5
|Orchard Farm
|10-2
|4-0
|47/6
|5/1
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)
|3
|0
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|3
|0
|Caden Tulser (#20)
|1
|0
|Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Sam Jones (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)
|0
|1
|AJ Taylor (#13, So.)
|0
|1
|Mark Bohning (#15)
|0
|1
Tags
