Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0
12Final
Warrenton000
Orchard Farm628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton0-30-21/018/6
Orchard Farm3-12-119/62/1
Orchard FarmGA
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)24
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)30
Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)11
Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)10
Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)10
Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)01
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)01

