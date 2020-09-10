Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|6
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|0-3
|0-2
|1/0
|18/6
|Orchard Farm
|3-1
|2-1
|19/6
|2/1
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)
|2
|4
|Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.