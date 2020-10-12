 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Winfield 0
12Final
Orchard Farm628
Winfield000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm11-25-154/45/0
Winfield3-120-627/262/5
Orchard FarmGA
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)22
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)30
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)11
Dylan Hazel (#9, D, Jr.)11
Lucas Stopke (#5, F, So.)10
Dylan Ohlms (#16, D, Sr.)01
Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)01
Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)01
AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)01

