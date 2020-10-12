Box: Orchard Farm 8, Winfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|6
|2
|8
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|11-2
|5-1
|54/4
|5/0
|Winfield
|3-12
|0-6
|27/2
|62/5
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)
|1
|1
|Dylan Hazel (#9, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Lucas Stopke (#5, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Ohlms (#16, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
|AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
