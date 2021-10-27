Box: Orchard Farm 8, Winfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|4-8
|0-5
|16/1
|35/3
|Orchard Farm
|18-3
|8-0
|40/3
|9/1
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)
|2
|2
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|2
|0
|Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Myles Murphy (#8)
|1
|0
|Blaine Meade (#18)
|1
|0
|Sam Jones (#10, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Mason Campbell (#2, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Lucas Stopke (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
|AJ Taylor (#13, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.