Box: Orchard Farm 8, Winfield 0
12Final
Winfield000
Orchard Farm008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield1-20-16/214/5
Orchard Farm1-01-08/30/0
Orchard FarmGA
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)33
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)22
Hunter Dreckshage (#6, D, Sr.)10
Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)10
Cullen Arnold (#19, MF, Jr.)10
Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)01
Sam Jones (#18, MF, So.)01
AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)01

