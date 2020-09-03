Box: Orchard Farm 8, Winfield 0

|1
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|1-2
|0-1
|6/2
|14/5
|Orchard Farm
|1-0
|1-0
|8/3
|0/0
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Hunter Dreckshage (#6, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Cullen Arnold (#19, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Sam Jones (#18, MF, So.)
|0
|1
|AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
