Box: Orchard Farm 8, Wright City 0
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Wright City 0

12Final
Wright City000
Orchard Farm358
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City1-30-05/18/2
Orchard Farm7-03-030/82/0
Orchard FarmGA
Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)21
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)21
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)11
Logan Hazel (So.)11
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)10
Lucas Stopke (#5, Jr.)10
Sam Jones (#10, Jr.)01
Drew Roberts (#6, Sr.)01

