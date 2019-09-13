|1
|Final
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|2-4
|0-0
|12/2
|17/3
|Orchard Farm
|3-0
|2-0
|11/2
|0/0
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Michael Bhat (#11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Joey Papa (#12, So.)
|0
|1
|1
