|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|2-1
|1-1
|5/2
|2/1
|Orchard Farm
|2-0
|2-0
|10/3
|0/0
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Anthony Dalton (#4, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Michael Bhat (#11, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
