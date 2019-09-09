Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
St. Charles West000
Orchard Farm022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West2-11-15/22/1
Orchard Farm2-02-010/30/0
Orchard FarmGA
Anthony Dalton (#4, Sr.)11
Michael Bhat (#11, Jr.)11

