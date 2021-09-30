Box: Pacific 2, Union 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pacific
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|7-3
|2-1
|35/4
|15/2
|Pacific
|7-7
|2-0
|23/2
|34/3
|Union
|G
|A
|Ardell Young (#18, M, So.)
|1
|0
-
Boys soccer notebook: High-flying Wesclin hopes this is the year for postseason magic
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Blake Bearden (#13, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.