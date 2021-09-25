Box: Pacific 4, Fredericktown 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Pacific
|1
|3
|4
|Fredericktown
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|5-7
|1-0
|17/1
|30/2
|Fredericktown
|1-4
|0-0
|5/0
|21/2
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Mason Lucas (#9, FOR)
|3
|0
|Ayden Biedenstein (#27, GK)
|1
|0
|Trevor Klund (#15, FOR)
|0
|2
|Ethan Flaherty (#12, MID)
|0
|1
|Logan Hanna (#20, DEF)
|0
|1
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats have not been reported.
