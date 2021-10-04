Box: Pacific 7, St. Clair 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Pacific
|4
|3
|7
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|8-7
|3-0
|30/2
|34/2
|St. Clair
|0-13
|0-4
|5/0
|83/6
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Ethan Flaherty (#12, MID)
|2
|1
|Bo Zidzik (#5, FOR)
|2
|0
|Mason Lucas (#9, FOR)
|1
|0
|Connor Higginbotham (#11, FOR)
|1
|0
|Brett Bearden (#17, DEF)
|1
|0
|Blake Bearden (#13, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Logan Bonds (#16, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Nick Bukowsky (#3, MID)
|0
|1
Tags
