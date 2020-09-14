 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Pacific 7, St. Clair 1
0 comments

Box: Pacific 7, St. Clair 1

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
12Final
Pacific257
St. Clair011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific3-21-021/314/2
St. Clair0-30-24/120/3
PacificGA
Cade Bell (#10, Sr.)21
Jacob Sauvage (#1, Sr.)20
Sam Knotts (#4, Sr.)12
Ethan Flaherty (#8)10
Sach Wolf (#18)10
Gavin Bukowsky (#2, Sr.)02
Faolin Kreienkamp (#9, Sr.)01
Jacob Turner (#5)01

St. Clair
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports