Box: Pacific 7, St. Clair 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Pacific
|2
|5
|7
|St. Clair
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|3-2
|1-0
|21/3
|14/2
|St. Clair
|0-3
|0-2
|4/1
|20/3
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Cade Bell (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Jacob Sauvage (#1, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Sam Knotts (#4, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Ethan Flaherty (#8)
|1
|0
|Sach Wolf (#18)
|1
|0
|Gavin Bukowsky (#2, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Faolin Kreienkamp (#9, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jacob Turner (#5)
|0
|1
|St. Clair
|Individual stats have not been reported.
