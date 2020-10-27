Box: Pacific 7, Sullivan 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Sullivan
|2
|0
|2
|Pacific
|5
|2
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|2-16
|1-4
|21/1
|56/3
|Pacific
|7-9
|3-2
|49/2
|47/2
|Sullivan
|G
|A
|Collin Farrell (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Charlie Lohden (#9, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Jacob Sauvage (#1, Sr.)
|4
|2
|Gavin Bukowsky (#2, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Blake Bearden (#3, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Cade Bell (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Trevor Klund (#6)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.