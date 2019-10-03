|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|8-3
|2-1
|30/3
|17/2
|Pacific
|8-4
|2-0
|35/3
|11/1
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Dominic Curry (#16, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Bukowsky (#3, Mid, Jr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|8-3
|2-1
|30/3
|17/2
|Pacific
|8-4
|2-0
|35/3
|11/1
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Dominic Curry (#16, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Bukowsky (#3, Mid, Jr.)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.