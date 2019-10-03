Subscribe for 99¢
123Final
Union0000
Pacific0011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union8-32-130/317/2
Pacific8-42-035/311/1
PacificGA
Dominic Curry (#16, For, Sr.)10
Gavin Bukowsky (#3, Mid, Jr.)01

