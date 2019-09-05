|1
|2
|Final
|Pacific
|1
|2
|3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-2
|0-0
|4/1
|9/3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0-3
|0-0
|4/1
|12/4
|Pacific
|Individual stats have not been reported.
