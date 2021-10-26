Box: Parkway Central 2, Ladue 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ladue
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|5-10
|3-3
|17/1
|32/2
|Ladue
|18-5
|5-2
|60/3
|25/1
|Parkway Central
|G
|A
|Charlie Poe (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Eli Lieberman (#11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|David Lopez (#15, So.)
|0
|1
|Brady Blum (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ladue
|Individual stats have not been reported.
