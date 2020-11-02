 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway Central 3, Parkway North 2
12Final
Parkway Central123
Parkway North022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central4-82-112/121/2
Parkway North8-51-031/327/2
Parkway CentralGA
Connor Greene (#6, M, Jr.)20
Eli Lieberman (#11, F, So.)10
Brady Blum (#24, F, So.)01
Jack McCormick (#7, D, Sr.)01
Vassili Georges (#18)01

Parkway North
Individual stats have not been reported.

