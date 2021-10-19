Box: Parkway Central 3, Whitfield 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Parkway Central
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Whitfield
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|4-9
|3-3
|14/1
|29/2
|Whitfield
|10-5
|0-0
|51/3
|14/1
|Parkway Central
|G
|A
|Jack O'Leary (#1, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Brady Blum (#10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Wil Rieves (#12, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Vassili Georges (#3, Sr.)
|0
|1
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
|Whitfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.