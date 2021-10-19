 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway Central 3, Whitfield 2
Box: Parkway Central 3, Whitfield 2

123Final
Parkway Central0213
Whitfield1102
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central4-93-314/129/2
Whitfield10-50-051/314/1
Parkway CentralGA
Jack O'Leary (#1, Sr.)20
Brady Blum (#10, Jr.)10
Wil Rieves (#12, Sr.)01
Vassili Georges (#3, Sr.)01

Whitfield
Individual stats have not been reported.

