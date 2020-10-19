Box: Parkway North 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway North
|0
|3
|3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|6-2
|0-0
|22/3
|12/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-8
|0-2
|51/6
|15/2
|Parkway North
|G
|A
|David Lopez (#8, Fr.)
|1
|2
|Kevin van Raalten (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Solomon (#12, So.)
|1
|0
|Tal Dean (#2, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats have not been reported.
