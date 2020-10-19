 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2
Box: Parkway North 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

12Final
Parkway North033
Northwest Cedar Hill022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North6-20-022/312/2
Northwest Cedar Hill11-80-251/615/2
Parkway NorthGA
David Lopez (#8, Fr.)12
Kevin van Raalten (#11, Sr.)10
Noah Solomon (#12, So.)10
Tal Dean (#2, Sr.)01

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats have not been reported.

