Box: Parkway North 8, McCluer North 0
Box: Parkway North 8, McCluer North 0

12Final
McCluer North000
Parkway North008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North0-40-01/010/2
Parkway North2-50-012/314/4
Parkway NorthGA
Kenneth Sigler (#7, MID, Sr.)41
Dylan Campbell (#2, FOR, So.)21
John Probst (#6, MID, Sr.)02
Joey Rickelmann (#19, FOR, So.)10
Jonathan Flagg (#11, FOR, Fr.)10
Nathaniel Fields (#17, DEF, Jr.)02
Dominic Hudson (#18, MID, Fr.)01

