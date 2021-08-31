 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 2, Eureka 1
Box: Parkway South 2, Eureka 1

1234Final
Eureka01001
Parkway South10012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka0-10-01/12/2
Parkway South1-10-03/33/3
EurekaGA
Caiden Roellig (#3, Sr.)10
JT Bremer (#19, Sr.)01

Parkway South
Individual stats have not been reported.

