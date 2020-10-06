 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 4, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
Box: Parkway South 4, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

12Final
Northwest Cedar Hill303
Parkway South404
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill10-30-143/318/1
Parkway South2-11-09/110/1
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)10
Spencer Holt (#20, F, Sr.)10
Ryan Manson (#19, D, Sr.)10

Parkway South
Individual stats have not been reported.

