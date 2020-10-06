Box: Parkway South 4, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3
|0
|3
|Parkway South
|4
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10-3
|0-1
|43/3
|18/1
|Parkway South
|2-1
|1-0
|9/1
|10/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Spencer Holt (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Manson (#19, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Parkway South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.