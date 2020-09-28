Box: Parkway West 3, Fort Zumwalt East 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Parkway West
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|1-0
|0-0
|3/3
|2/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-7
|2-4
|10/10
|30/30
|Parkway West
|G
|A
|Stavros Humphrey (#9, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Mason Paul (#14, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ali Raza Rizvi (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Lancia (#3, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Matt Givens (#2, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|G
|A
|Gavin Roemerman (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Woodward (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Massey (#9, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.