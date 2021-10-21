Box: Perryville 2, Cape Girardeau Central 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perryville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|3-1
|1-0
|17/4
|5/1
|Perryville
|18-2
|5-0
|106/26
|18/4
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
