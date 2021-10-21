 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 2, Cape Girardeau Central 1
0 comments

Box: Perryville 2, Cape Girardeau Central 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345Final
Cape Girardeau Central010001
Perryville010012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central3-11-017/45/1
Perryville18-25-0106/2618/4
Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)10
Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News