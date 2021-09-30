Box: Perryville 2, St. Pius X 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|2
|0
|2
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|12-1
|4-0
|76/6
|11/1
|St. Pius X
|7-5
|2-1
|38/3
|15/1
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|0
|1
