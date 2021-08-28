 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 4, Carbondale 0
12Final
Perryville314
Carbondale000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville3-00-022/71/0
Carbondale0-20-00/05/2
PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)21
Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)10
Eli Angle (#12, For, So.)10
Carson Adams (Jr.)02
Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)01

