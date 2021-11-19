Box: Perryville 4, Excelsior Springs 3

|1
|2
|Final
|Excelsior Springs
|3
|0
|3
|Perryville
|0
|4
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Excelsior Springs
|1-1
|0-0
|6/3
|6/3
|Perryville
|23-3
|5-0
|131/66
|24/12
|Excelsior Springs
|G
|A
|Ethan Edwards (#3)
|2
|0
|Kolin Kincaid (#12)
|1
|0
|Jacob Zapata (#7)
|0
|1
|Brendan Blackburn (#2)
|0
|1
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Dillion Schlimpert (#23, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|0
|1
