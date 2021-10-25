Box: Perryville 4, North County 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|1
|3
|4
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|19-2
|5-0
|110/5
|18/1
|North County
|1-10
|0-0
|9/0
|50/2
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|1
|1
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|0
|1
