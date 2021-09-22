Box: Perryville 4, Pacific 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|4
|0
|4
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|8-1
|2-0
|55/6
|10/1
|Pacific
|4-6
|1-0
|13/1
|25/3
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Blechle (#22, For, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Eli Angle (#12, For, So.)
|0
|1
|Adam Green (#4, For, So.)
|0
|1
