Box: Perryville 4, St. Pius X 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Pius X
|1
|0
|1
|Perryville
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|4-7
|2-1
|17/2
|34/3
|Perryville
|7-1
|4-0
|42/4
|6/1
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Trevor Schnurbusch (#11, MF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Trent Balsman (#17, MID, So.)
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.