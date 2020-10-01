 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 4, St. Pius X 1
0 comments

Box: Perryville 4, St. Pius X 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
St. Pius X101
Perryville224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X4-72-117/234/3
Perryville7-14-042/46/1
St. Pius X
Individual stats have not been reported.

PerryvilleGA
Trevor Schnurbusch (#11, MF, Sr.)11
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)11
Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)10
Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)10
Trent Balsman (#17, MID, So.)02

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports