Box: Perryville 5, Fredericktown 0
Box: Perryville 5, Fredericktown 0

12Final
Perryville235
Fredericktown000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville16-24-096/517/1
Fredericktown1-60-07/034/2
PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)21
Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)11
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)11
Carson Adams (Jr.)10
Dillion Schlimpert (#23, Def, Sr.)01
Adam Green (#4, For, So.)01

