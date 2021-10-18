Box: Perryville 5, Fredericktown 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|2
|3
|5
|Fredericktown
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|16-2
|4-0
|96/5
|17/1
|Fredericktown
|1-6
|0-0
|7/0
|34/2
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dillion Schlimpert (#23, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Adam Green (#4, For, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.