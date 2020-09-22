Box: Perryville 5, Seckman 0

|1
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|1
|4
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|4-2
|0-0
|21/3
|11/1
|Perryville
|4-0
|2-0
|26/3
|1/0
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Trent Balsman (#17, MID, So.)
|0
|1
|Trevor Schnurbusch (#11, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)
|0
|1
