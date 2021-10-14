Box: Perryville 5, Sikeston 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|4
|1
|5
|Sikeston
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|15-2
|4-0
|91/5
|17/1
|Sikeston
|4-3
|0-1
|13/1
|15/1
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)
|1
|0
|Jarrett Anderson (#10, Def, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Riley Hagan (#21, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Sikeston
|Individual stats have not been reported.
