Box: Perryville 6, De Soto 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|3
|3
|6
|De Soto
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|11-1
|3-0
|74/6
|11/1
|De Soto
|3-5
|1-1
|19/2
|19/2
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|2
|3
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Dillion Schlimpert (#23, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|0
|2
|De Soto
|Individual stats have not been reported.
