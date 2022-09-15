Box: Perryville 6, Hillsboro 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|1
|Perryville
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|3-3
|1-1
|11/2
|8/1
|Perryville
|6-3
|2-0
|33/6
|13/2
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Carson Adams (#13, Mid, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Eli Angle (#12, For, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Treyton Barnett (#29, For, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Hagan (#7, For, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Dexter Strattman (#19, Mid, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Karston Schill (#6, For, Fr.)
|0
|1