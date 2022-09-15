 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Perryville 6, Hillsboro 1

  • 0
12Final
Hillsboro001
Perryville006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro3-31-111/28/1
Perryville6-32-033/613/2

People are also reading…

Hillsboro
Individual stats have not been reported.

PerryvilleGA
Carson Adams (#13, Mid, Sr.)21
Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, Jr.)21
Eli Angle (#12, For, Jr.)11
Treyton Barnett (#29, For, Fr.)10
Tanner Hagan (#7, For, Jr.)01
Dexter Strattman (#19, Mid, Fr.)01
Karston Schill (#6, For, Fr.)01

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Ladue (8-1)22. Collinsville (7-1-1)13. Vianney (6-1-1)54. Francis Howell…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (6-0)22. Ladue (5-1)33. SLUH (4-0)54. Francis Howell Central…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News