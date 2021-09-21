Box: Perryville 6, Seckman 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|3
|3
|6
|Seckman
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|7-1
|2-0
|51/6
|10/1
|Seckman
|4-2
|0-0
|11/1
|12/2
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Riley Hagan (#21, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ty Baudendistel (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Hagan (#17, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
|Seckman
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
