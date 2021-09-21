 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 6, Seckman 1
0 comments

Box: Perryville 6, Seckman 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Perryville336
Seckman101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville7-12-051/610/1
Seckman4-20-011/112/2
PerryvilleGA
Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)32
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)20
Riley Hagan (#21, Def, Sr.)10
Ty Baudendistel (Sr.)01
Carson Adams (Jr.)01
Tanner Hagan (#17, Mid, So.)01

Seckman
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News