Box: Perryville 6, St. Mary's 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Mary's
|1
|0
|1
|Perryville
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|11-14
|2-3
|33/1
|46/2
|Perryville
|22-3
|5-0
|127/5
|21/1
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Carter Blechle (#22, For, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)
|1
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Adam Green (#4, For, So.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
