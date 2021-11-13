 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 6, St. Mary's 1
Box: Perryville 6, St. Mary's 1

12Final
St. Mary's101
Perryville246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's11-142-333/146/2
Perryville22-35-0127/521/1
St. Mary's
Individual stats have not been reported.

PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)22
Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)21
Carter Blechle (#22, For, Fr.)10
Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)10
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)01
Adam Green (#4, For, So.)01
Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)01

