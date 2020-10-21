 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 6, Windsor (Imperial) 2
0 comments

Box: Perryville 6, Windsor (Imperial) 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
12Final
Windsor (Imperial)112
Perryville156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)3-111-418/143/3
Perryville11-35-062/414/1
Windsor (Imperial)GA
Max Kimbrough (#11, F, Sr.)10
Hunter Metteer (#21, M, Sr.)10
Alex Julian (#4, M, Jr.)01
Eli Dunmire (#10, M, Sr.)01

Perryville
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports