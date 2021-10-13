Box: Perryville 7, Farmington 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|4
|3
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|5-8
|0-3
|25/2
|42/3
|Perryville
|14-2
|4-0
|86/7
|15/1
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|2
|3
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|1
|1
|Adam Green (#4, For, So.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
|Carter Blechle (#22, For, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.