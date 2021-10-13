 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 7, Farmington 0
0 comments

Box: Perryville 7, Farmington 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Farmington000
Perryville437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington5-80-325/242/3
Perryville14-24-086/715/1
PerryvilleGA
Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)23
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)30
Carson Adams (Jr.)11
Adam Green (#4, For, So.)10
Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)01
Carter Blechle (#22, For, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News