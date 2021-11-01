Box: Perryville 7, Windsor (Imperial) 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7-16
|1-5
|26/1
|66/3
|Perryville
|20-3
|5-0
|118/5
|20/1
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Hagan (#17, Mid, So.)
|1
|0
|Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)
|1
|0
|Dillion Schlimpert (#23, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Kaden Laurentius (#1, Def, So.)
|0
|1
|Dane Lauck (#6)
|0
|1
