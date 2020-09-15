 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 8, Festus 0
0 comments

Box: Perryville 8, Festus 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Perryville538
Festus000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville1-01-08/80/0
Festus1-30-110/1017/17
PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)41
Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)23
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)11
Trent Balsman (#17, MID, So.)10
Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)01
Brady Garza (#19, DEF, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports