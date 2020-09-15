Box: Perryville 8, Festus 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|5
|3
|8
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|1-0
|1-0
|8/8
|0/0
|Festus
|1-3
|0-1
|10/10
|17/17
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)
|4
|1
|Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)
|2
|3
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Trent Balsman (#17, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Brady Garza (#19, DEF, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.