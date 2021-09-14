Box: Perryville 8, Festus 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|2-3
|0-1
|18/4
|24/5
|Perryville
|5-1
|1-0
|37/7
|9/2
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|2
|4
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|0
|2
|Caden Litterest (#18, Def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Hagan (#21, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
