Box: Perryville 8, Fredericktown 0

|1
|Final
|Fredericktown
|0
|0
|Perryville
|8
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fredericktown
|2-5
|1-0
|12/2
|22/3
|Perryville
|12-3
|5-0
|70/10
|14/2
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)
|2
|3
|Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)
|1
|2
|Adam Green (#4, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Hagan (#21, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Nick Bishop (#8, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
