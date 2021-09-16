Box: Perryville 8, Hillsboro 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|4
|4
|8
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|6-1
|2-0
|45/6
|9/1
|Hillsboro
|0-6
|0-2
|3/0
|27/4
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|3
|3
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Riley Hagan (#21, Def, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Eli Angle (#12, For, So.)
|1
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, For, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
