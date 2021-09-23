Box: Perryville 8, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|2-7
|0-2
|8/1
|34/4
|Perryville
|9-1
|2-0
|63/7
|10/1
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Riley Hagan (#21, Def, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Andrew Welk (#11, Mid, So.)
|1
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Hagan (#17, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
|Brevon Nuyt (#9, Def, So.)
|0
|1
