|1
|2
|Final
|North County
|0
|1
|1
|Perryville
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|0-2
|0-0
|1/0
|9/4
|Perryville
|2-1
|1-0
|17/8
|3/2
|North County
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Eli Angle (#12, FOR, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Dexter Strattman (#19, MID, So.)
|1
|1
|Carter Blechle (#10, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Brevon Nuyt (#9, MID, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Andrew Welk (#11, MID, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Aden Garris (#18, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Karston Schill (#6, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Kale Adams (#2, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Vincent Schaaf (#23, FOR, So.)
|0
|1