Box: Perryville 8, Sikeston 0
12Final
Sikeston000
Perryville718
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sikeston1-21-02/112/4
Perryville10-34-056/1912/4
PerryvilleGA
Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)40
Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)21
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)03
Jarrett Anderson (#10, So.)10
Andrew Welk (#12, Fr.)10
Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)01
Riley Hagan (#21, DEF, Jr.)01
Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)01

