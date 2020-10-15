Box: Perryville 8, Sikeston 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Sikeston
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|7
|1
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|1-2
|1-0
|2/1
|12/4
|Perryville
|10-3
|4-0
|56/19
|12/4
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)
|4
|0
|Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|0
|3
|Jarrett Anderson (#10, So.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Welk (#12, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Riley Hagan (#21, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)
|0
|1
