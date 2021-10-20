 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 8, Windsor (Imperial) 0
12Final
Perryville448
Windsor (Imperial)000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville17-25-0104/517/1
Windsor (Imperial)6-121-425/154/3
PerryvilleGA
Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)32
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)21
Dane Lauck (#6)20
Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)11
Ty Baudendistel (Sr.)01
Carson Adams (Jr.)01
Tanner Hagan (#17, Mid, So.)01

