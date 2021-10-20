Box: Perryville 8, Windsor (Imperial) 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Perryville
|4
|4
|8
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|17-2
|5-0
|104/5
|17/1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6-12
|1-4
|25/1
|54/3
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Dane Lauck (#6)
|2
|0
|Kale Adams (#20, Mid, So.)
|1
|1
|Ty Baudendistel (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Hagan (#17, Mid, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
