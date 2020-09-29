 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 9, De Soto 1
Box: Perryville 9, De Soto 1

12Final
De Soto101
Perryville369
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto1-80-29/148/5
Perryville6-13-038/45/1
De Soto
Individual stats have not been reported.

PerryvilleGA
Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)41
Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)21
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)20
Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)03
Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)10
Trevor Schnurbusch (#11, MF, Sr.)02
Jarrett Anderson (#10, So.)01

