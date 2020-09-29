Box: Perryville 9, De Soto 1

|1
|2
|Final
|De Soto
|1
|0
|1
|Perryville
|3
|6
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|1-8
|0-2
|9/1
|48/5
|Perryville
|6-1
|3-0
|38/4
|5/1
|De Soto
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)
|4
|1
|Bryce Brewer (#7, FOR, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Colby Hager (#1, MF, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)
|1
|0
|Trevor Schnurbusch (#11, MF, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jarrett Anderson (#10, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.