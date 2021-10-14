Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Marion 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Marion
|0
|1
|1
|Poplar Bluff
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|11-8
|5-3
|39/2
|28/1
|Poplar Bluff
|5-2
|0-0
|19/1
|14/1
|Marion
|G
|A
|Danny Kimmel (#2)
|1
|0
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.